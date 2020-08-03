Man United Icon Paul Scholes Visited By Cops For Hosting Illegal House Party In COVID Area

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes landed himself some controversy after the police arrived at his home for throwing an illegal house party in a COVID-19-hit area. The cops visited the former England international at his £3.5 million mansion after reports by The Sun revealed he had hosted a party, breaking social distancing norms to celebrate his son Aaron’s 21st birthday.

Football news: Man United legend Paul Scholes violates social distancing norms

The Paul Scholes house party reports were confirmed by the Greater Manchester Police with a spokesperson stating that the officials attended and engaged with an individual in an attempt to explain and encourage them to be compliant. The attendants' presence is likely to attract a £100 fine each for attending the Friday night party at Oldham, soon after indoor social visits were banned in the region due to the spike coronavirus cases.

Football news: Daughter undeterred after Paul Scholes house party

Man United legend Paul Scholes posed in a ‘Lockdown Live’ t-shirt with DJ Zac Caulcutt, with several youngsters ignoring social distancing norms. Scholes was also snapped outside the house as he received guests for the party. Another viral image saw his daughter Alicia, an England netball player, posing with several of her friends before the party. The Man United legend’s daughter posted several videos of the party on her Instagram account as well, appearing unapologetic and undeterred despite criticism.

Paul Scholes house party: Local MP criticises Man United legend

Speaking on the illegal party, local Member of Parliament (MP) Debbie Abrahams said that everybody is expected to play their part and follow the social distancing guidelines. She asserted that nobody is immune and any other person could contract the novel coronavirus.

Breaking: Ex-United Star Paul Scholes under fire for violating social distancing rules by throwing a massive 7 hour birthday party for his 21-year old son in his $3.5 million Oldham mansion!! — ManUtdNews (@GearingFreddy) August 2, 2020

This is why it is imperative for every person to follow social distancing norms, which also includes avoiding meeting friends and family, said the local MP in a stern statement. Latest reports suggest that the infection rate in Oldham has surged to 58.1 per 100,000 people. The region has been classified ‘Red’ courtesy of its infection rate crossing 58 per 100,000 people.

Image courtesy: Paul Scholes Instagram