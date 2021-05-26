Man United legend Wayne Rooney off to Poland with son to watch Europa League final

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney posted a picture along with his son Kai Rooney on social media where the former Man United legend revealed that he will be going to Poland for the UEFA Europa League final and will join former manager Sir Alex Ferguson to support the Red Devils. Rooney, who was part of the United squad the last time they won the Europa League will be hoping that Ole Gunnar Soskjaer and his men come out on top in this fixture. The former England international who is currently the manager of Derby County enjoyed a glorious career at the club and left as the all-time top goalscorer, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record for the most goals scored as a Man United player as he netted his 250th goal for the club with a fantastic free-kick.

Man United have not won any silverware this season and will be looking at the 2021 Europa League final as the perfect opportunity to clinch a title. Last year, the Red Devils faced defeat against Sevilla in the semifinals of the Europa League. This year, however, the Man United team looks solid and much more prepared after finishing 2nd in the Premier League. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after coming 3rd in what possibly was the toughest group to come out of. A win in the final would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first trophy as a Manchester United manager.

Villarreal, under the tutelage of Unai Emery, have had a pretty decent season. The team finished 7th in LaLiga which means that a loss in the final against Manchester United would cost them European football next season. They will be playing their first European final and will be hoping for a positive result against their English counterparts. The Yellow Submarine have had a pretty bad record in European competitions as they have made four previous semi-final appearances without once being able to reach the final. This is where Unai Emery could help the Spanish side. Emery has been part of four Europa League finals and is a three-time winner with Sevilla. He will be hoping that he could break the curse for Villarreal and help them win their first European title.

Villarreal vs Man United team news

Manchester United: Reports suggest that Harry Maguire will not be passed fit for the final after the Red Devils captain injured his ankle on May 9 against Aston Villa. Anthony Martial will also not be available after he suffered an injury while on international duty.

Villarreal: Juan Foyth will be out injured for the Yellow Submarine after he suffered a hamstring injury in the semi-final win against Arsenal. Samuel Chukwueze will also not be available due to muscular damage.

How to watch Europa League final live

The final of the Europa League will be telecasted for Indian viewers on May 27 at 12:30 AM [IST] on Sony Ten 2 SD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 SD &HD [Hindi] and Sony LIV [subscription required]. For others, BT Sport has announced that they will air the Europa League final for free.



