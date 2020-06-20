Manchester United Transfer News: Cheaper Alternatives To Jadon Sancho Ft Ferran Torres

The Manchester United transfer news has been the talk of the town on social media as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on bolstering his attacking department for next season. Multiple reports have claimed that the Jadon Sancho transfer might prove to be too expensive for the Red Devils as Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to settle for anything under £100 million to part ways with the English winger. Earlier this season, Man United's chief executive Ed Woodward ruled out the possibility of spending big money on players due to the repercussions of the pandemic, referring to the Jadon Sancho value in the transfer market. According to the latest Manchester United transfer news, Solskjaer's side have been linked with moves for relatively cheaper alternatives with Leon Bailey, Ferran Torres and Lucas Ocampos now making the list.

Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer unlikely

Reports from Daily Mail claim that Man United are still keeping close tabs on a potential Jadon Sancho transfer over the summer as the 20-year-old remains Solskjaer's top target. However, the Jadon Sancho value of a reported £120vmillion remains a cause of concern for the 20-time English champions. Numerous reports state that Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to settle for anything under £100 million for a Jadon Sancho transfer away from the Signal Iduna Park in the summer despite the pandemic. Sancho has netted 20 times and registered 18 assists across all competitions for the Black and Yellows this season.

Manchester United transfer news: Alternatives to Jadon Sancho

The repercussions of the pandemic have left the world of sport in tatters and Manchester United are now reportedly looking at other potential options to strengthen their squad due to the 'unrealistic' Jadon Sancho value. Bayer Leverkusen's star attacker Leon Bailey is reportedly worth £40 million and United are eyeing up a move for the Jamaican winger as his value is about one-third in comparison to Jadon Sancho. Leon Bailey has scored seven goals and notched up three assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so far this term.

Manchester United are considering a £40m move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/0RislzwFzA — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) June 16, 2020

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Valencia winger Ferran Torres who is valued at a reported £45 million. The impressive 20-year-old has scored six goals and added six assists to his name this season for Los Che. Another player from LaLiga that has caught the eye of Man United is Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos. The 25-year-old Argentine winger is also valued at around £45 million and has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid as well. Ocampos has scored 12 goals this season with three assists as well for Julen Lopetegui's side this term.

Manchester United transfer news: Premier League news

Earlier this week, Aston Villa reportedly slapped an £80 million price tag on club captain Jack Grealish. Though Grealish has impressed this season with nine goals and six assists to his name, Man United are looking at other cost-effective alternatives. The latest rumours around the Premier League news insist that the Villains will do everything to keep hold of the 24-year-old if they avoid relegation. Aston Villa are currently 19th on the Premier League table and were held to a goalless draw at Villa Park against Sheffield United on June 17 on a rather fortuitous night.

