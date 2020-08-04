Man United Home Kit For 2020-21 Season Launched, Fans Demand Jadon Sancho Unveiling

After securing a top-four finish in the Premier League and sealing a Champions League berth, Manchester United now shift their focus to clinching the Europa League with their next game against LASK on Wednesday. Ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash, sporting brand Adidas launched the Man United home kit 2020-21.

Manchester United new kit launched ahead of Europa League clash

The Man United home kit 2020-21 dons the traditional red look, inspired by the ideals of pride, belief and DNA. However, this time around, the jersey foregoes a plain look, different from the previous season. The Man United home kit will have shades of black and yellow across the shirt. Meanwhile, the shoulder will be complete with three white stripes on either side. Meanwhile, no changes have been made in the logo design or sponsor displays, which are identical to the kit of the ongoing season.

Manchester United new kit launched: Use of space dye technique

The Man United home kit 2020-21 sports the nuanced black-yellow design through an innovative space dye technique. This new technique facilitates separate yarns to be dyed individually and at different lengths. The club fans will also be able to get their hands on the shirts specifically designed for children in an attempt to acknowledge and embrace the next generation of the club's core fan base.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Fans demand official announcement

Think you forgot someone pic.twitter.com/IDIoJuwKRP — Matt 🥤 (@UtdMxtt) August 4, 2020

Sancho looks the best in this kit😉 pic.twitter.com/PyNFrCRyjR — Aaron🇳🇵 (@aaron_utd) August 4, 2020

Photoshop will give me heart attack one day😔

The way I thought it was all true 😅😅😅 — Matendo Peace (@PeaceMatendo) August 4, 2020

With the unveiling of the Man United home kit 2020-21, fans have begun demanding the announcement of Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho. The two clubs have been negotiating for the Jadon Sancho transfer for quite a while now, with latest reports suggesting that the England international expects an official agreement between the two footballing giants by the end of the week.

Jesse Lingard speaks on Jadon Sancho transfer

Man United players are excited about the prospect of playing alongside Jadon Sancho. Reportedly speaking on the Jadon Sancho transfer, Jesse Lingard expressed his desire of playing with his England teammate, describing Sancho as a great player. He asserted that he has seen Sancho play with the national team and was thus aware of his capabilities.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter