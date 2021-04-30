Man United Vs Liverpool Head To Head: Top 2 Teams In English Football History Compared

Manchester United will face off against Liverpool this weekend as the two Premier League giants will renew one of the fiercest rivalries in European football. The two clubs are the most successful English teams in domestic, European and worldwide competitions and there is no shortage of drama and excitement when they square off on the field. Ahead of their clash this weekend, here's a look at the Man United vs Liverpool head to head stats and the Man United vs Liverpool record.

Man United vs Liverpool record: Man United vs Liverpool head to head stats

Manchester United and Liverpool have squared off 206 times since the two clubs came into existence in the late 1880s and the former boasts of a superior head to head record. The Red Devils have claimed 81 wins in total over their eternal rivals, compared to the Reds winning 67 games. The two teams have drawn 58 games between them. Manchester United maintain their head to head advantage in the league also, winning 68 games compared to Liverpool's 57 wins, while the Merseyside club has a superior record when the two teams have met in the Europa League and other cup competitions. In terms of silverware, both Manchester United and Liverpool can claim historical supremacy over the other. Man United boast of 20 league titles to Liverpool's 19 while Liverpool have been European champions six times to Man United's three. The Red Devils lead in terms of total trophies won, with 66 to the Reds' 64.

Competition Man United wins Draws Liverpool wins Premier League/First Division 68 50 57 FA Cup 10 4 4 League Cup 2 0 3 Europa League 0 0 1 Other 1 3 2 Total 81 58 67

Man United vs Liverpool prediction and preview

Liverpool have fallen off a cliff having won the Premier League title last season, and Jurgen Klopp's men are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. The Reds are currently sixth in the PL standings, four points off fourth-placed Chelsea when they travel to Old Trafford to face off against Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are meanwhile second and have virtually clinched their place in the Champions League next season. Furthermore, the Red Devils come on the back of an impressive 6-2 win against Roma at home and will hope to replicate the result on Sunday. The last meeting between the two sides in January saw Liverpool knocked out of the FA Cup, and Klopp's side will hope to bag revenge for the same. Our Man United vs Liverpool prediction is that the hosts will clinch a closely fought 2-1 win.

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool live stream?

For fans wondering how to watch Man United vs Liverpool live, one can simply tune into the Star Sports Select Network. The Man United vs Liverpool live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The game kicks off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, May 2.

