Man United's Mason Greenwood Confronted By Fan As Fate Over Rape Arrest Hangs In Balance

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood's football career took a downfall following the sexual assault allegations made by his girlfriend. The 20-year-old currently remains suspended by his club as the investigation by Greater Manchester Police continues following his arrest in February.

Currently, Mason Greenwood is on bail but the UK media has reported that the decision on his case is expected in the coming days. Reports say that police are set to submit a report to the Crown Prosecution Service 'imminently'.

Mason Greenwood confronted by fan

As per Mirror, Mason Greenwood has kept a low profile since his arrest, however, in a recent video that has surfaced online England forward can be seen reacting to a fan who shouts "quarantine" at him several times although it is unclear when the video was filmed.

As per the report, Mason Greenwood is believed to have been spotted at the San Carlo restaurant in Manchester. The footballer can be seen sporting a black baseball cap, white t-shirt and black shorts in the clip as he talks with a member of staff, before showing his frustration at a camera being pointed in his direction. The video was posted on TikTok with the owner claiming it has been taken after Greenwood was arrested, though there is no evidence to backup this claim.

Mason Greenwood rape case

Back in January this year, Harriet Robson, Mason Greenwood's girlfriend put up posts on her Instagram handle accusing the 20-year old footballer of sexual assault. In the images that are now viral on social media, one can see several injuries on her lip, thighs and shoulder. Harriet also put up an audio recording in which Mason allegedly forces himself on his girlfriend.

As per reports, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement which said, "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Greenwood, who made his Manchester United debut in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February last year after rising through the ranks of the club's academy. After news about Mason Greenwood's arrest surfaced, Manchester United issued a statement which said, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."