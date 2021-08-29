Man United's Ronaldo Announcement Becomes Most Liked Post By A Sports Team On Instagram

Premier League club Manchester United announced on August 27 that legendary Portugal attacker Christiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United on their website and across their social media. The team’s Instagram post about the announcement has now become the most-liked Instagram post for a sports team, standing at over 12.7 million likes at the time of writing this article. Amidst all speculations, Manchester United confirmed in the announcement that the club has successfully reached an agreement with the Italian team Juventus for the transfer of Christiano Ronaldo.

The most liked post by a sports team on Instagram

This feat by Manchester United on Instagram shows the digital presence of a player like Christiano Ronaldo. Before he gets to play again for the United, he has certainly captured the internet with the post gathering such engagement. The post is also filled with love in the form of comments from many renowned football personalities like David Beckham, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford to mention a few, and all the football fans around the world.

Before the news of Ronaldo’s joining was announced by Manchester United, it was highly speculated that Ronaldo will move to Manchester City this summer, which upset the United fans. Fans went berserk on social media as the hype raised. Manchester City, however, pulled out of the race allowing Manchester United to bring the legendary football player back home. In the end, Manchester United fans along with all the Christiano fans rejoiced the nostalgia of the dream to see Ronaldo in the red jersey again.

Talks between Juventus and Manchester United picked up for the transfer of Ronaldo after Manchester City pulled themselves out of the contention for buying the 36-year-old player. In his first stint with the United, Ronaldo joined the club in 2003, aged only 18 years old. He went on to win the FA Cup in his first season, three consecutive Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the team.

Never forget this incredibly iconic free-kick from Ronaldo while at United. 💫pic.twitter.com/2kBMqRQUIA — 90min (@90min_Football) August 29, 2021

Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or at the age of 23 in 2008. After scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the United, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in an £80 million deal in 2009. This was the most expensive association football transfer at that time, which speaks at heights about the footballer. Ronaldo then joined the Italian club Juventus in 2018 and has since scored 81 goals in 98 appearances.

(Image Source: AP)