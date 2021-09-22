Man Utd, City, Liverpool Or Chelsea? Gary Neville Predicts 2021 Premier League Champions

Chelsea defeated Tottenham 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday and it was an assured and astute performance from the Blues. Chelsea now sit at the top of the Premier League table with 13 points having won four and drawn one game from the five they have played. Liverpool were also victorious against Norwich City and they won 3-0 as well as they sit second in the table, level on points, goal difference, goals scored, and goals conceded with Chelsea. Then are third-placed Manchester United who also are on 13 points but have a lower goal difference than the top two placed teams. 2020-21 Priemier League champions Manchester City are a further three points behind but cannot be ruled out because of the squad depth that they possess. According to former United defender Gary Neville, the favourites to win the title are not his old team or their fierce rivals Liverpool but actually Chelsea.

This Chelsea team will challenge for the title. I can’t see any way they won’t," Neville said on his own Sky Sports podcast. "Of course, they can get injuries but look at the bench and forget the first team. They seem to have everything. At this moment in time, I do believe Liverpool aren’t the team of a few years ago, even though they’re very good. City just haven’t got that striker, Manchester United are doing OK but they’re not the team of Chelsea.

Why Chelsea are better than United

He then talked about his former team's chances of winning the league and said that their performance against West Ham was nowhere close to that of Chelsea's against Tottenham. He said that if United does end up winning the league, it would be through "momentum and moments". Lastly, he said that Chelsea are better than United when watching them and that "our eyes don't lie".

Image: Instagram/@gneville2, Twitter/@ChampionsLeague, AP