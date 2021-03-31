Man Utd Midfielder Matic TROLLS Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes Over Controversy

Nemanja Matic might not be the same imposing presence on the field anymore, but the midfielder is bold enough to get his thoughts across. The Manchester United midfielder recently became the darling of social media after he mercilessly trolled Portugal superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and teammate Bruno Fernandes after their 2-2 draw vs Serbia. The result was marred by controversy as Portugal were denied a stoppage-time winner due to a refereeing error.

Former Serbian international Nemanja Matic has trolled Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of Portugal's late goal not being awarded versus Serbia on Saturday. The 32-year-old posted a photo of Ronaldo's effort before it had crossed the line, jokingly insisting that officials made the right call during the controversial 2-2 draw. While Matic tagged both Ronaldo and Fernandes in the post, he took it up a notch by sticking a picture above the latter's locker in the Man Utd dressing room at Carrington.

While the former Chelsea star saw the funny side of things after his country rescued a point, Cristiano Ronaldo was not so pleased with the officiating and was booked for protesting before storming off the pitch at the final whistle and hurling away his captain's armband in frustration. The five-time Ballon d'Or later took to Instagram to further vent his anger and disappointment, writing, "I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed. We will keep our heads up and face the next challenge now".

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said afterwards that Dutch referee Danny Makkelie had apologised for the mistake. Makkelie told A Bola that according to FIFA policies, all he could do was apologise for his error and said that being in the news doesn't make referees happy at all. According to ESPN, the 38-year-old has been an international referee since 2008 and officiated the 2020 Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan. Ronaldo put his frustrations aside for the game against Luxembourg on Tuesday, scoring the opener in what was a comfortable 3-1 win. Bruno Fernandes meanwhile will return for the Red Devils against Brighton this weekend, while Matic is likely to contend for a spot in the XI.

