Man Utd Remove Cristiano Ronaldo's Mural After Fiery Interview But It's Not What You Think

In latest development, Premier League giants Manchester United have removed a mural containing Cristiano Ronaldo's image. This comes following the Portuguese international's explosive interview in which he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag for 'betraying' him.

The 37-year-old has been all over the news recently and this incident may just mean that he is nearing the end of his dream return at Old Trafford.

However, it is to be noted that there is the Rugby League World Cup final set to be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19.

Manchester United have removed a mural containing Cristiano Ronaldo's image from Old Trafford 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/ktpqVXawlJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 16, 2022

Manchester United fans divided after Ronaldo's mural is removed

While several Manchester United fans were left in disbelief about what had just transpired, there were some others who pointed out that this is exactly what the Portuguese international deserved after his scathing remarks about the club. Some of the comments about his mural being removed can be read below:

Nice job. He should be removed from PL players list too. — annand chaudhary (@Annand007) November 16, 2022

You can take down a mural but you can never touch his history and greatness — Pastor K (@ziz318) November 16, 2022

This is not how to treat a Legend. — Thomas Timsy (@thomastimsy) November 16, 2022

He get treaten like he treat Man Utd — sverre storsve (@sverre1980) November 16, 2022

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo did not mince his words during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show as he not only slammed Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag but also the whole club for 'betraying' him and wanting him to leave the club.

On being asked if Ten Hag wanted him to leave, the Portuguese international replied, "Not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club as well." Ronaldo was then also asked if senior-level executives were involved in the discussion, to which he replied, "Yes. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."."