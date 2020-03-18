Man Utd See £1bn Wiped Off Value As Stock Markets Crash Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Manchester United have been in top form since the advent of 2020. The Premier League giants have been boosted with the January arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo and that has been a key factor in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men move up the Premier League standings. However, the recent Coronavirus outbreak has halted the momentum of Man United with the entire English top-flight being forced into lockdown until at least April 3, 2020.

Coronavirus outbreak

Man United's Bruno Fernandes bags February player of the month award

Coronavirus outbreak: Manchester United stock market value expected to drop

Due to not playing, Man United's stock market value of the club is a billion dollars less than the $3.3 billion quoted at the start of the year.



Coronavirus outbreak: Man United see £1bn wiped off as stock market crashes

In February, Man United had a value of £3 billion. However, since the Coronavirus outbreak, their share price has fallen to just over £9.92 as of Monday. At the start of 2020, the stock price was around £16.53. Man United were bought by the Glazer family in 2005 in a takeover that was believed to have cost around £790million. In recent times, the American owners have seen a lot of hate directed towards them by the Man United faithful. Their poor transfer strategy over the last two seasons prompted the Man United faithful to call for a change in ownership. Since 2018, there has been rumoured interest from a Saudi Arabian mogul to purchase Man United with the Glazer family slapping a price tag of £3 billion on the club.

Tom Brady rumoured to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers owned by the Glazer family

BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/sW217u2PvF — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

