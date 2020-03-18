Man Utd See £1bn Wiped Off Value As Stock Markets Crash Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Manchester United have been in top form since the advent of 2020. The Premier League giants have been boosted with the January arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo and that has been a key factor in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men move up the Premier League standings. However, the recent Coronavirus outbreak has halted the momentum of Man United with the entire English top-flight being forced into lockdown until at least April 3, 2020.
Happy to win my first #POTM 🏆— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 16, 2020
Thank you @EASPORTSFIFA and @premierleague 👊🏼@EASPORTSFIFA can i have a free pack with him? 🤪 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/C2LjSvSmUR
Due to not playing, Man United's stock market value of the club is a billion dollars less than the $3.3 billion quoted at the start of the year.— Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) March 17, 2020
📲 via: FourFourTwo pic.twitter.com/W7Ew2Dh5bL
In February, Man United had a value of £3 billion. However, since the Coronavirus outbreak, their share price has fallen to just over £9.92 as of Monday. At the start of 2020, the stock price was around £16.53. Man United were bought by the Glazer family in 2005 in a takeover that was believed to have cost around £790million. In recent times, the American owners have seen a lot of hate directed towards them by the Man United faithful. Their poor transfer strategy over the last two seasons prompted the Man United faithful to call for a change in ownership. Since 2018, there has been rumoured interest from a Saudi Arabian mogul to purchase Man United with the Glazer family slapping a price tag of £3 billion on the club.
