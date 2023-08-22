Manchester City Agree Fee With Rennes For Talented Belgian Attacker Jeremy Doku: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal with French club Rennes to the tune of £55 million to acquire the service of Jeremy Doku. Doku will be City's third signing after Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol. Doku is believed to be a replacement of departed winger Riyad Mahrez who chose to join the Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Doku attracts interest from different clubs

The speedy forward has attracted interest from a number of clubs and found the net in his side's first Ligue 1 game against Metz. The player is expected to travel to manchester In order to undergo a medical and will also complete his transfer to the reigning European champions. Doku was involved in eight goals in the French top tier last campaign and is likely to be announced as a new Man City player in the next couple of days.

Jeremy Doku in dire need of proving his prowess

Pep Guardiola already has a number of superlative attacking talents at his disposal and Doku's arrival would only bolster their chances. Doku has also been reportedly eyed by David Moyes's West Ham United but the player has chosen to join the English champions.Predominantly a right footed player Doku can be unelashed in the Premier League and his rapid pace would cause proiblem for opposition defenders. City will be eyeing another Premier League title while Guardiola would be adamant to replicate their previous season's performance on the European stage. The likes of Erling Haalannd and Julian Alvarez have already proven their worth and the onus will be on Doku to stamp his authority on the English soil