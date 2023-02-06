As per the latest development, Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly been charged with multiple financial breaches following a four-year investigation. It is believed that these financial breaches occurred over a nine-year period from 2009/10 until 2017/18.

The Premier League put out a statement where it confirmed that Manchester City have been found guilty of multiple financial breaches following an independent investigation.

This major update regarding Manchester City's reported financial breaches comes a few hours after the Premier League confirmed that they had referred the same to an independent commission. Their statement read, "In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

In their statement, the Premier League then included a detailed list of the rules that the club is believed to have allegedly breached. They concluded their statement by explaining how the commission is independent of the Premier League and its member clubs.

"Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website," added their statement.

