Manchester City Champions League History: Man City Record, Stats And The 'European Dream'

During Pep Guardiola's spectacular reign at Manchester City since 2016, there are just a few records The Citizens have not managed to break. In his very second season in 2017-18, Manchester City won the Premier League title by registering a staggering 100 points. The same season they also won the EFL Cup before winning a domestic treble the next season in 2018/19. However, the records did not stop there. Manchester City registered an amazing 21-game winning streak in all competitions this season, the third-highest streak amongst Europe's top clubs.

Seeing these Man City stats, that is the kind of success that Guardiola has achieved in his few years at the Etihad and he is aiming for more by winning City their first UEFA Champions League medal this season. Here is the Manchester City Champions League history ahead of their heavyweight second-leg semi-final clash against PSG. The Man City vs PSG second leg is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, May 4 (Wednesday, May 5 at 12:30 AM IST).

Manchester City Champions League history: Man City UCL record

In the past decade itself, Manchester City has come a long way in the UEFA Champions League. In the 2010-11 season, City qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 1968 season. And this season, the first Man City Champions League final is very much on the cards.

Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016, Manchester City have seen a steady progression in terms of success in all competitions. In 2018/19, Manchester City recorded their first Premier League title defence and this season they managed to reach just their second Champions League semi-final (previous 2015/16). City fans will hope that Guardiola can take the club a notch higher to win Europe's most prestigious trophy this season, improiving the Man City UCL record.

How to watch Man City vs PSG live in India?

An exemplary second-half display by Manchester City helped Pep Guardiola's men emerge 2-1 winners in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. Marquinhos had given the hosts the lead early in the first half. But second-half goals from Kevin De Bryne and Riyad Mahrez ensured that Man City came away with a crucial lead heading into the second leg.

In India, the Man City vs PSG game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD. The Man City vs PSG live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.