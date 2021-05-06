Manchester City Could Earn £250 MILLION If They Win Premier League And Champions League

Manchester City progressed to the UEFA Champions League final following a thumping 4-1 aggregate victory over 2020 UCL finalists Paris Saint-Germain. Riyad Mahrez starred in both legs as he scored a goal in the first leg and a brace in the second. Pep Guardiola's side will now face Chelsea in the UCL final, who beat Real Madrid 3-1 over the two legs. The Champions League final date is May 29 and the venue for the same is Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Premier League's runaway leaders Manchester City have been in outstanding form in the domestic competition. The Cityzens are at the top of the Premier League table and only need one victory to win England's top-flight title for the seventh time. If Manchester City were to win both the Premier League and the Champions League final, they could earn a staggering £250 million. Here are the details of the Manchester City earnings 2021.

Manchester City earnings 2021 details

With there being a possibility of Manchester City winning both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, reports of the financial benefits of winning both competitions have surfaced on Thursday. According to Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Manchester City will land around £100 million in prize money if they come out on top against Chelsea in Istanbul in the Champions League final. Pep Guardiola's men are also in line for a further £150 million should they win their fifth Premier League title in ten years.

Relive a historic night as we booked our place in the Champions League final! 🏆💙



— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2021

Blackburn also reported that Manchester City stars could be eligible for a significant payout should they win the Champions League against Chelsea. It is reported that the City players could take home up to £1 million each for winning Europe's most coveted trophy with the squad expected to share a pot of around £15 million. Moreover, top earners of Manchester City such as Kevin de Bruyne are believed to have clauses in their contracts for lifting the Champions League which will help them receive a further bonus.

According to Blackburn, there will certainly be payouts to each Manchester City player for winning the Premier League this season with those bonuses expected to start at a mindboggling total of £150,000 per player. The Cityzens can secure all the aforementioned financial bonuses with two victories over Chelsea between now and the end of the season. Pep Guardiola's side will have the opportunity to lift the Premier League at home when they host Thomas Tuchel's side this weekend. They will also play the same opposition in the UCL final on May 29th.