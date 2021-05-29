Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson Scores Penalties In Training Ahead Of UCL Final: WATCH

Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson has revealed that he is going to take the team's fifth penalty in the shootout UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea, should such a situation arises. On Friday, the Brazilian goalkeeper was also seen practicing his shooting during the team's final session ahead of the UCL final in Portugal on Saturday. The Ederson penalties practice session certainly delighted many Manchester City fans.

Ederson penalties: Man City step up to shoot ahead of Champions League final 2021

The Man City goalkeeper had publicly announced that he will step up to the 12 yards standing on the opposite side of the sticks to take the fifth penalty taker in a potential shootout. According to South American outlet TNT Sports, the Brazilian is reported to have taken 11 shots on goal from the spot with the 27-year-old converting over 10 penalties in training ahead of the final. His 90 percent success rate makes him a solid candidate to claim the most important penalty in the Champions League finals with the normal conversion success rate of a penalty taker usually hovering around the 75 percent mark.

Man City, as a team, have also been very poor with penalties this season, making many ask - 'Who will take Man City penalties in shootout?' The Cityzens have taken 11 penalties this season and managed to convert only seven with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, and Ilkay Gundogan failing to the back of the net from 12 yards. Ederson's ability to take penalties is reported because of his practice of taking them at his former club, back in Brazil.

Ederson could be a trump card that will come in handy for Pep Guardiola following the events which transpired during the UEFA Europa League final earlier this week. The UEFA Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United saw all the outfield players of both the teams find the back of the net. The 22-penalty finale had all of Villarreal's players including goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli score with David de Gea's poor shot resulting in the Red Devils losing out on the European title.

Just three days after the Europa League final, Chelsea and Man City are set to clash in Porto in an all-English affair with both the Premier League teams aim at winning the Champions League on Saturday. The Champions League final 2021 is set to be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 30 in India). Fans in India can catch the Champions League final 2021 live broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Man City vs Chelsea final stream will also be available on the SonyLIV app.