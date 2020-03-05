The Debate
Manchester City Have Ordered Extra Carabao Cup Medals To Give To Players Who Didn't Play

Football News

Manchester City have asked the FA to send in more Carabao Cup medals to give to squad members such as Leroy Sane, Scott Carson and Angelino.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester City

Manchester City made their way to a narrow 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the final of this season's Carabao Cup on Sunday. Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri ensured that the defending champions retained their Carabao Cup despite a late fightback from Aston Villa. The Aston Villa vs Manchester City Carabao Cup final was a delightful affair as both teams put in a strong performance. Pep Guardiola triumphed over Dean Smith's bullish side who fought till the very last minute. 

Kevin De Bruyne wins Manchester City player of the month award for February

Manchester City order extra Carabao Cup medals for squad members

Phil Foden was named the Man of the Match in the final of the Carabao Cup last weekend. Manchester City made it three wins in three years as Pep Guardiola's side won their first trophy of the ongoing season. Manchester City officials have ordered extra medals to give to squad players such as Leroy Sane, Scott Carson, Angelino and Ian Carlo Poveda. Manchester City will take on rivals Manchester United in the Premier League over the coming weekend.

Pep Guardiola adds another title to Manchester City's trophy cabinet with Carabao Cup win

First Published:
COMMENT
