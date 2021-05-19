Manchester City Owner Sheikh Mansour To Sponsor Fans' Trip To UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester City FC on Tuesday officially announced that their owner i.e. t His Highness Sheikh Mansour will fund the flight and transfer costs for the Official Club trip to the Champions League Final in Porto at the end of the month.

Man City will be locking horns with Chelsea for European supremacy at Portugal's Estádio do Dragão on May 29.

'Sheikh Mansour has sought to remove the most significant financial barrier'

"Thousands of City supporters will benefit from the initiative which is designed to ease the financial pressure on fans who have faced - and are still facing - challenging circumstances due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cognisant of how the pandemic has affected all Manchester City supporters and has created an increase in travel costs, Sheikh Mansour has sought to remove the most significant financial barrier to fans attending the final", read a statement from Manchester City on their official website.

"The Covid inflated costs, combined with necessary but expensive PCR testing, would have rendered the trip to the final unmanageable for many of those supporters lucky enough to qualify for a ticket. Due to the necessary Covid related restrictions in place, the majority of fans wishing to attend the historic first final for the Club, are required to do so within a 24 - hour trip, meaning that His Highness’ initiative will fund the transport of several thousand City fans on the official travel package on the day of the final", it further added.

Read the entire statement here:

His Highness Sheikh Mansour will fund the flight and transfer costs for the Official Club trip to the #UCLfinal in Porto at the end of the month 💙



— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2021

Can Manchester City win their third major title this season?

Manchester City are Premier League champions yet again after nearest challengers Manchester United slipped to a 1-2 defeat at home to Leicester. The title win marks the third championship in four seasons for Man City. After having won the EFL Cup earlier this year and now the EPL, City could cap off yet another successful campaign with the elusive Champions League trophy.

They will be up against a wounded Chelsea who will be looking to put their heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final last weekend behind them.

Ahead of the blockbuster UCL finale, Chelsea have an edge over Man City as they have beaten them twice in the last two months. The London club knocked their English rivals out from the FA Cup semi-finals last month and staged a remarkable comeback in their previous EPL encounter on May 8 to register a 2-1 win after the 'Cityzens' had drawn first blood in that contest.