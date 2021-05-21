Manchester City To Honor Departing Sergio Aguero Post EPL Clash Against Everton

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City, marking the end of his legendary stay in the Premier League. The Manchester City legend is the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history, and leaves behind an illustrious legacy only few can match up to.

As the Argentine striker is set to part ways with the club, the newly-crowned EPL champions have decided to honor him after their final EPL 2020/21 game against Everton at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City set to honor Sergio Aguero

"10,000 City fans will be able to attend our last league game of the 2020/21 season with Pep Guardiola’s title-winning squad receiving the Premier League trophy after the final whistle. However, Sunday also marks the last time Aguero – our all-time leading goal scorer and one of the greatest players to ever represent the Club – will grace the Etihad before he leaves in the summer", read a statement issued by Manchester City on their official website.

"Accordingly, in the wake of the trophy lift and a lap of honour from the squad to thank fans for their amazing support, there will then be a special farewell ceremony honouring Sergio’s enormous contribution to the Club over the past decade. It promises to be an emotional and unforgettable moment – and the Club is keen to ensure supporters get the chance to play their own part in saying the fondest of farewells to Kun", it added.

What's next for Sergio Aguero?

Sergio Aguero is linked with a move to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants hoping to rope in the Man City legend to lead their attack. Luis Suarez's departure has left a huge void in their attack and Aguero will hope to fill those boots as he will partner alongside his friend and Argentina teammate Lionel Messi. Aguero's camp is confident that the Barcelona skipper will commit his future to the club, as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner mulls a move away with his contract expiring after the season.

Manchester City secure EPL 2020/21 title, set sights on UCL trophy

The 'Citizens' have already secured the EPL title. Man City won their third Premier League title in four seasons after local rivals Manchester United's 1-2 loss at the hands of Leicester City last Tuesday.

Having won the Premier League title, City will be hoping for a double delight by winning the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea who will be looking to put their heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final last weekend behind them.

Both teams will be battling for European supremacy at Portugal's Estádio do Dragão on May 29.

Ahead of the blockbuster UCL finale, Chelsea have an edge over Man City as they have beaten them twice in the last two months. The London club knocked their English rivals out from the FA Cup semi-finals last month and staged a remarkable comeback in their previous EPL encounter on May 8 to register a 2-1 win after the 'Cityzens' had drawn first blood in that contest.

