Manchester City Vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard Returns To His 'Not-to-be' Home

Frank Lampard is undoubtedly a Chelsea legend. After spending 13 successful seasons at the club, he is back at the helm as a manager. He looks to guide the club through a tough transition period especially with a transfer ban hanging on him. Among all the emotions of his homecoming, Lampard will be returning to the dugout where he played his last Premier League game albeit as a manager.

Also Read | Chelsea Coach Frank Lampard Imposes Strict Fines On His Young Squad, Claims Report

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Chelsea's own man, Lampard

We need not emphasise the impact Frank Lampard had at Chelsea Football Club. Since joining from West Ham United in 2001, Lampard went on to score 211 goals in 648 appearances for the club. He won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one Champions League and one Europa League at Stamford Bridge. He also won the Premier League Player of the Season in 2005. But after 13 seasons with the club, Frank Lampard bid farewell to Chelsea and the Premier League as he signed for the newly formed New York City FC.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Chiefs Were In England To Discuss Pep Guardiola-Leroy Sane Move

Watch: Manchester City vs Chelsea, September 21, 2014

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Lampard's last run in the PL

But since his new club wasn't going to be debuting till 2015, Frank Lampard was back in the Premier League. But this time, he ditched Chelsea's blue shirt for Manchester City's sky blue one. And if you thought this was Lampard past his prime, you cannot be more wrong. Lampard was back in action again but this time to break Chelsea hearts. He came off the bench to score his first goal for City on September 21, 2015 against his former club. Lampard's equalising goal ended Chelsea's perfect winning streak in the season. Obviously, Lampard got emotional and refrained from celebrating. He played his final Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on May 24, 2015, where he scored his 177th and last goal league goal in England.

José Mourinho when Lampard joined Man City:



🗣 “When Frank decided to go to a direct rival then love stories are over. He is a City player. I don't believe in stories of passion and heart, may be I'm too pragmatic in football. Frank is just doing his job as a professional.” pic.twitter.com/yXvgaPnoji — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 20, 2019

Frank Lampard steps into the world of management

After an eventful spell with New York City, Lampard hung up his boots and turned to coaching. After a successful year at Derby County, Lampard was back at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's prodigal son returned to his beloved club as a manager in order to guide his club into a new era. Lampard rightly injected young blood and a new philosophy into the ageing Chelsea squad. With the club banned from making new signings, the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori stepped up well for the club and the manager.

Also Read | Frank Lampard Opposes Changes To UEFA Champions League Group Stages

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Lampard back to rewrite a story?

But now, Frank Lampard faces the biggest test in his young managerial career when his side will meet Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday. This City is not the club Lampard played for, but a club that has embodied Guardiola's tactics with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in their ranks. Can Frank Lampard rise to the occasion and stand tall at the Etihad again?

Also Read | Xabi Alonso: 'I Left Real Madrid For Bayern Because Of Pep Guardiola'