Premier League 2021-22 champions Manchester City are all set to begin their pre-season schedule ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season, with a club-friendly match against Club America at the NRG Stadium in Houston, US on Wednesday night. City are currently touring the US to prepare for their title defense and are scheduled to face Bundesliga 2021-22 champions Bayern Munich, in their next friendly match on Sunday. Manager Pep Guardiola’s side has been bolstered with the signing of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Philipps, and Julian Alvarez.

On the other hand, Club America of Mexico head into Wednesday’s match on the back of a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in their last game. It is pertinent to mention that the match will be played at the NRG Stadium in Texas, which is the home ground for National Football League (NFL) team in Houston Texas. Having said that, here are all the important details you need to know ahead of the exciting match.

When is the Manchester City vs Club America pre-season friendly match slated to begin?

The Manchester City vs Club America pre-season friendly match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM local time in the US, at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday in India, and at 1:30 AM on Wednesday, as per the UK time.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Club America match in India?

Unfortunately for Indian football fans, the match will not be telecasted in India. Live streaming of the Manchester City vs Club America match can be watched on City's online live streaming service, CITY+.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Club America pre-season friendly match in the US?

Soccer fans in the US can enjoy the Manchester City vs Club America match by tuning into the live telecast on TUDN. The live streaming of the match will be available on Fubo TV.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Club America pre-season friendly match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK, can enjoy the live streaming of the match on City’s streaming service, City+.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Club America match in Australia?

Manchester City vs Club America pre-season friendly match can be live streamed on City’s streaming service, City+. The match will start at 10:30 AEST on Thursday, July 21 in Australia.

Manchester City vs Club America pre-season friendly match: Full Squads

Manchester City-

Goalkeepers: Stefan Ortega, Ederson, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, Finley Burns

Midfielders: Kalvin Phillips, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee

Wingers/Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Kayky, Cole Palmer, Oscar Bobb, Ben Knight

Club America-

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Fernando Tapia, Oscar Jimenez

Defenders: Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Mere, Sebastian Martinez, Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Miguel Layun, Emilio Lara

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Iker Moreno, Mauricio Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdes, Salvador Reyes, Karel Campos, Jesus Escoboza

Wingers/Forwards: Roger Martinez, Alejandro Zendejas, Federico Vinas, Francisco Garcia, Javier Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Jurgen Damm, Roman Martinez

(Image: @mancity/@clubamerica/Instagram)