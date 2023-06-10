Last Updated:

Manchester City Vs Inter Milan UCL Final Highlights: Man City Lift Their Maiden UCL Title

Manchester City are set to take on Inter Milan in a much anticipated Champions League final in Istanbul. The English champions are tipped as the favourites while Inter would enjoy their underdog status

Football News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Manchester City vs Inter Milan live update score FA Cup final Wembley stadium

Image: UEFA

pointer
02:28 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Man City have done it

Manchester City have claimed the historic treble as they defeat Inter Milan 1-0 in the UCL final.

pointer
02:21 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: five extra mins to be played

Time is running out for Inter Milan

pointer
02:21 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Lukaku almost scores

Romelu Lukaku's header saved by Ederson on the goal line

pointer
02:16 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Man City are almost there

Manchester City can sense the victory from here.

pointer
02:08 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: substitution takes place

Robin Gosens replaces Alessandro Bastoni and Raoul Bellanova comes in for Denzel Dumfries

pointer
02:01 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Man City take the lead

Rodri pulls off a brilliant long ranger from outside the box. Manchester City are on the verge of history.

 

pointer
01:55 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Haaland has failed to influence the game

Erling Haaland has had a poor day on the pitch

pointer
01:51 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Man City heave a sigh of relief

Lautaro Martinez grabs a loose ball and tries his luck from a tight angle. But Ederson has it covered.

pointer
01:47 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Romelu Lukaku comes in

Edin Dzeko makes way for Romelu Lukaku

pointer
01:47 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Inter have been brilliant so far

Inter Milan have worked out their resources very well as the likes of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez have done very well.

pointer
01:43 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Inter Milan fans are in full voice

Inter Milan supporters have let their presence known throughout the match

 

pointer
01:40 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates:second half resumes

Man City vs Inter Milan second half kicks off

pointer
01:23 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: goalless at the break

Both teams fail to break the deadlock in the first half

pointer
01:23 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: City have lion's share of possession

Manchester City's possession hasn't really reflected on the pitch

pointer
01:10 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Kevin De Bruyne leaves the pitch

Manchester City are dealt a major blow as Phil Foden replaces Kevin De Bruyne who has to leave the field due to an injury.
 

pointer
01:05 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Kevin De Bruyne is struggling

Kevin  De Bruyne seems to have hurt his hamstring as he is hobbling on the pitch

pointer
01:01 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Onana makes his first save

Erling Haaland tries a shot from an acute angle but Onana parries it away.

 

pointer
00:51 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Brozovic squanders a chance

Marcelo Brozovic tries his luck from a distance but his effort sails over the bar.

 

pointer
00:47 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Inter looking solid

Inter Milan get the first corner of the game. In the first few minutes, Inter have got their tactics spot on.

pointer
00:41 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Inter will rely on their defensive shape

Marcelo Brozovic's role will be crucial in this clash

pointer
00:41 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Bernardo Silva has a sight

Bernardo Silva's shot hasn't really bothered Onana.

pointer
00:35 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Man City playing with a three man backline

Pep Guardiola opted for sa three man defence to deal with Inter Milan's threat

pointer
00:34 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: bring it on

Manchester City vs Inter Milan starts

pointer
00:28 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Can City win the treble?

Across the world, in men's football there have been 21 winners of Continental Treble till now. Can City defy the odd??

pointer
00:24 IST, June 11th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Anitta and Burna Boy performing live

Anitta and Burna Boy lighting up the stage ahead of the UCL final.

pointer
23:37 IST, June 10th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Inter Milan starting XI

Inter Milan: Onana (GK), Dumfries, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco Brozovic, Barella, Calhanoglu, Martinez, Dzeko

pointer
23:37 IST, June 10th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Manchester City starting XI

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

pointer
22:55 IST, June 10th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: a superior tactical battle will be on show

It will primarily be Manchester City's attack vs Inter Milan's defence

pointer
22:55 IST, June 10th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Errling Haaland has been in raging form

Erling Haaland will again appear to be the key man in this crucial clash

pointer
22:55 IST, June 10th 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan live updates: Will Inter Milan defy the odds

Inter have had a quite whirl winding run in the Champions League and they would seek a major upset in the UCL final

COMMENT