Manchester City Vs Inter Milan UCL Final Highlights: Man City Lift Their Maiden UCL Title

Quick links:
Image: UEFA
Manchester City have claimed the historic treble as they defeat Inter Milan 1-0 in the UCL final.
Time is running out for Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku's header saved by Ederson on the goal line
Manchester City can sense the victory from here.
Robin Gosens replaces Alessandro Bastoni and Raoul Bellanova comes in for Denzel Dumfries
Rodri pulls off a brilliant long ranger from outside the box. Manchester City are on the verge of history.
⚽️ Rodri puts Man City ahead!— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
• Man City 1-0 Inter (68')#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/v6eNCwpxae
Erling Haaland has had a poor day on the pitch
Lautaro Martinez grabs a loose ball and tries his luck from a tight angle. But Ederson has it covered.
Edin Dzeko makes way for Romelu Lukaku
Inter Milan have worked out their resources very well as the likes of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez have done very well.
Inter Milan supporters have let their presence known throughout the match
What would you say? 🗣️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/IjFoZs7Un2— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Man City vs Inter Milan second half kicks off
Both teams fail to break the deadlock in the first half
Manchester City's possession hasn't really reflected on the pitch
Manchester City are dealt a major blow as Phil Foden replaces Kevin De Bruyne who has to leave the field due to an injury.
💔#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/M4S97MXoif— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Kevin De Bruyne seems to have hurt his hamstring as he is hobbling on the pitch
Erling Haaland tries a shot from an acute angle but Onana parries it away.
😲 Haaland goes close! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/sanip3RMJ2— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Marcelo Brozovic tries his luck from a distance but his effort sails over the bar.
🤝#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/LiKw8Nf0Do— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Inter Milan get the first corner of the game. In the first few minutes, Inter have got their tactics spot on.
Marcelo Brozovic's role will be crucial in this clash
Bernardo Silva's shot hasn't really bothered Onana.
Pep Guardiola opted for sa three man defence to deal with Inter Milan's threat
Manchester City vs Inter Milan starts
Across the world, in men's football there have been 21 winners of Continental Treble till now. Can City defy the odd??
Anitta and Burna Boy lighting up the stage ahead of the UCL final.
Inter Milan: Onana (GK), Dumfries, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco Brozovic, Barella, Calhanoglu, Martinez, Dzeko
Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
TEAM NEWS — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023
XI | Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/6eYE8aTGTH
It will primarily be Manchester City's attack vs Inter Milan's defence
Erling Haaland will again appear to be the key man in this crucial clash
Inter have had a quite whirl winding run in the Champions League and they would seek a major upset in the UCL final