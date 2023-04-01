Last Updated:

Manchester City Vs Liverpool Highlights: Man City Hit Liverpool For Four At Etihad

Manchester City vs Liverpool live updates: Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium, which could prove to be a big test for their title credentials. City are eight points adrift of table toppers Arsenal with a game in hand. For Man City vs Liverpool live score, and Premier League live updates stay tuned to republicworld.com.

Anirban Sarkar
Manchester City vs Liverpool

19:06 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: No Haaland no problem for Man City

Despite Erling Haaland's absence Manchester City didn't have any problem as they thrashed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-1. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish registered their names on the scoresheet for Coty. Mohamed Salah scored the solitary goal for Liverpool.

The defending champions are now five points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

18:59 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: Manchester City steamroll Liverpool

Manchester City humiliate Liverpool as they score four goals past a hapless Alisson.

18:38 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: jack Grealish scores as man City cruising away

Jack Grealish nets his fourth Premier League goals of the season as Manchester City cannot keep calm at the Etihad.

18:24 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: Jack Grealish is in the mood

Jack Grealish curls in one to the far corner but Alisson dives on his left to pave it away. 

18:19 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: City are in command as Gundogan scores

Ilkay Gundogan fires Manchester City to strengthen their lead further.

 

18:19 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: Kevin De Bruyne masterclass

Kevin De Bruyne has now scored 𝟭𝟬𝟬 career league goals! 

18:12 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Manchester City lead

Riyad Mahrez extended peach of a pass as Kevin De Bruyne has given the break just after the break.

17:57 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: It's 1-1 at the break

It has been an eventful first half as Liverpool took the lead through Mohamed Salah but Julian Alvarez equalised as Manchester City have dominated the proceedings mostly.

17:45 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Kevin De Bruyne is literally everywhere

Kevin De Bruyne has probably covered every blade of grass as the Belgian has been a massive catalyst in City's revival.

17:41 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Jack Grealish fouled by Alexander-Arnold

Jack Grealish has been pretty lively and Trent  Alexander-Arnold had to stop him unlawfully on the left  flank

17:39 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Erling Haaland's absence hasn't been felt

Manchester City have managed to maintain their attacking prowess as Erlingf Haaland hasn't been missed by the reigning champions so far.

17:32 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Manchester City equalize through Julian Alvarez

Manchester City levelled the score as Julian Alvarez netted the all-important equaliser. game on. The goal came as a result of a brilliant move and it ended with Jack Grealish squaring off a brilliant pass to Alvarez who didn't make any mistake.

 

17:25 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Riyad Mahrez squandered a chance

Riyad Mahrez's shot missed the post by a whisker

17:21 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Mo Salah opens the scoring for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah maintains his excellent form against Manchester City as he has provided Liverpool the lead.

17:21 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Liverpool survive a scare

Kevin De Bruyne is fouled just outside the box and the home side has been awarded a freekick. But Riyad Mahrez's left footed shot just missed the goal.

17:20 IST, April 1st 2023
17:20 IST, April 1st 2023
17:15 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Man City pushing for an early breakthrough

Manchester City doing all the hard work as Liverpool pressing hard to disrupt the momentum

17:11 IST, April 1st 2023
Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Tempers flare at Etihad

Manchester City and Liverpool are trying to give their team the lead. 

17:04 IST, April 1st 2023
Man City vs LIV: Manchester City vs Liverpool kicks off

Manchester City vs Liverpool has kicked off at the Etihad Stadium.

16:25 IST, April 1st 2023
Man City vs LIV: No Haaland for City, Liverpool rely on Salah

Erling Haaland has been ruled out of the game while Liverpool will depend on Mohamed Salah.

 

 

 

16:19 IST, April 1st 2023
Man City vs LIV live:

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez

16:14 IST, April 1st 2023
Man City vs LIV live: Manchester City are still eight points behind Arsenal

Arsenal are leading the EPL table but Manchester City will be trying their best to reduce the deficit.

16:14 IST, April 1st 2023
Man City vs LIV live: Liverpool will eye a positive start

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw and both teams will be eyeing a win.

16:14 IST, April 1st 2023
Man City vs LIV live: Erling Haaland is unlikely to be involved

Erling Haaland has been ruled out of the Liverpool game.

