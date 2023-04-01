Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: No Haaland no problem for Man City

Despite Erling Haaland's absence Manchester City didn't have any problem as they thrashed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-1. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish registered their names on the scoresheet for Coty. Mohamed Salah scored the solitary goal for Liverpool.

The defending champions are now five points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.