Image: ManCity/Twitter
Despite Erling Haaland's absence Manchester City didn't have any problem as they thrashed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-1. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish registered their names on the scoresheet for Coty. Mohamed Salah scored the solitary goal for Liverpool.
The defending champions are now five points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.
Manchester City humiliate Liverpool as they score four goals past a hapless Alisson.
Jack Grealish nets his fourth Premier League goals of the season as Manchester City cannot keep calm at the Etihad.
Jack Grealish curls in one to the far corner but Alisson dives on his left to pave it away.
Ilkay Gundogan fires Manchester City to strengthen their lead further.
GUNDO!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 1, 2023
🔵 3-1 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/MGRJNd844f
Kevin De Bruyne has now scored 𝟭𝟬𝟬 career league goals!
Riyad Mahrez extended peach of a pass as Kevin De Bruyne has given the break just after the break.
It has been an eventful first half as Liverpool took the lead through Mohamed Salah but Julian Alvarez equalised as Manchester City have dominated the proceedings mostly.
Kevin De Bruyne has probably covered every blade of grass as the Belgian has been a massive catalyst in City's revival.
Jack Grealish has been pretty lively and Trent Alexander-Arnold had to stop him unlawfully on the left flank
Manchester City have managed to maintain their attacking prowess as Erlingf Haaland hasn't been missed by the reigning champions so far.
Manchester City levelled the score as Julian Alvarez netted the all-important equaliser. game on. The goal came as a result of a brilliant move and it ended with Jack Grealish squaring off a brilliant pass to Alvarez who didn't make any mistake.
GET IN!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 1, 2023
🔵 1-1 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/8I33kc3gk0
Riyad Mahrez's shot missed the post by a whisker
Mohamed Salah maintains his excellent form against Manchester City as he has provided Liverpool the lead.
Kevin De Bruyne is fouled just outside the box and the home side has been awarded a freekick. But Riyad Mahrez's left footed shot just missed the goal.
Manchester City doing all the hard work as Liverpool pressing hard to disrupt the momentum
Manchester City and Liverpool are trying to give their team the lead.
Manchester City vs Liverpool has kicked off at the Etihad Stadium.
Erling Haaland has been ruled out of the game while Liverpool will depend on Mohamed Salah.
Your City XI 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 1, 2023
XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/QFJnvRH9TN
The Reds to take on Manchester City 🔴#MCILIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2023
Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez
Arsenal are leading the EPL table but Manchester City will be trying their best to reduce the deficit.
The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw and both teams will be eyeing a win.
Erling Haaland has been ruled out of the Liverpool game.