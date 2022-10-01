Manchester City Vs Manchester United: 5 Players To Watch Out In The Manchester Derby

The Premier League is set to witness a massive clash this weekend as Manchester City are all set to host arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester derby will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on October 2. Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and feisty encounter between two of the biggest rivals, here is a look at five top players to watch in the Manchester City vs Manchester United game.

5 players to watch in Manchester derby

1) Cristiano Ronaldo: Even though five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has barely featured in the Premier League this season, he will continue to be one of the top players to watch out for because of the staggering popularity he has gained over the years with some jaw-dropping performances.

Although there is a possibility that Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag may choose to bench the Portuguese international once again, there is still a high chance that the 37-year-old can still steal the show as all he needs is one good chance. And no day would be better to do so than the day of the Manchester derby.

2) Erling Haaland: When it comes to Manchester City, one cannot look past 22-year-old Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has taken the Premier League by storm so far as he has scored 11 goals after just seven appearances in England's top flight. At his current rate, there is a good chance that Haaland will not just break the record for the most number of goals in a 38-game Premier League season but smash it. The record is currently held by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who found the back of the net on 32 occasions in the 2017-18 campaign.

3) Kevin de Bruyne: Another player to watch out for in the Manchester derby is star Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. The 31-year-old may not score many goals, but his ability to create chances makes him as good as anybody. De Bruyne so far has registered six assists after seven Premier League games this season.

4) Marcus Rashford, who won the Premier League player of the month in September, seems to have rediscovered his form, and hence, is likely to be a key player for Manchester United moving forward in the season. With three goals and two assists after six Premier League games, the 24-year-old could be a major threat to Manchester City's defence.

5) Joao Cancelo: Considering the way Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola sets up the team, Joao Cancelo will play a vital role in both defence and attack. The Portuguese international will not only be required to create chances for the rest of the team moving forward, but he would also need to be wary of Manchester United's ability to counter-attack.