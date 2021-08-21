Manchester City Vs Norwich City LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match Live?

Defending Champions Manchester City are all set to face Norwich City in their second match of the Premier League 2021 season on Saturday. Both sides will be looking to make a come-back after starting the tournament by suffering defeats. Manchester City lost their opening match 0-1 to Tottenham Hotspur, while, Norwich City lost 0-3 to Liverpool. Manchester United will play this match without the services of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. On the other hand, they will be joined by German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan who has recovered from a knock that he picked up during the match against Spurs. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish is also set to make an appearance after getting roped in by the team in a £100m deal this summer.

Know how to watch Premier League matches live in India

For fans who want to watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City match, can tune into the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021 matches in India. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match starts at 7:30 pm IST in the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City’s Manager, Pep Guardiola in a press conference ahead of their clash with Norwich, also spoke about Robert Lewandowski’s speculated exit from Bayern Munich. Dismissing all rumours about the club looking to sign the Polish Football Team’s Captain, he said that he is not going to talk with Bayern Munich with only 11 days remaining before the transfer window closes.

Speaking on City’s high-intensity clash with Norwich, Guardiola said, “Daniel is an exceptional manager. I always enjoy watching his teams play. The year in the Premier League they didn't get results but they played really good. They will try to play with the movements of Pukki and other players and we are going to play a good team with a good proposal of how they play.“

Talking about the importance of a win in their second match, Guardiola added, “I don't know. If we win it will be good, if we win it won't be good. The result is important but we have to see the team growing. What they (his players) have done so far, many, many years…the main group of the people is the same. I know their mentality, I know they want to do it, and tomorrow (Saturday) with our people, of course, we want to do it. Football is unpredictable, and everything can happen, and the bad periods can happen again. So we will see. But I am more than optimistic [from] what they have done since they arrived, and step by step we will improve".

(Image Source: mancity/norwichcityfc - Instagram)