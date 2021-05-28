Manchester City's Road To Their Historic, first Ever Champions League Final

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English Champions League final on Saturday, May 29. The 2021 UCL final at the Estadio do Dragao is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Sunday, May 30 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at how Man City made it to their first Champions League final ever under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City Champions League road to the final

Man City finished second in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season which ensured their qualification for the Champions League this term. The Cityzens were then placed in Group C alongside FC Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille. Guardiola's side topped Group C, racking up 14 points from a possible 15, with their only draw during the entire campaign coming against FC Porto.

In the round of 16, Man City defeated German side Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate. Both the games were played in the Puskas Arena and Man City beat Monchengladbach 2-0 on both occasions.

They then beat another German side, Borussia Dortmund, 4-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinal over two legs. Again, both games ended 2-1 in favour of City.

The Cityzens then faced PSG in the semi-finals of the competition. City came out on top after a brilliant second-half performance that saw them seal a 2-1 away win in the first leg before finishing the job at home with a 2-0 result in their favour in order to make their first-ever Champions League final.

Manchester City vs Chelsea final: 2021 Champions League final preview

Man City are looking to complete a historic continental treble after already lifting the Premier League and League Cup this season, while Chelsea could end a dramatic campaign on a high. This is the one trophy that has eluded Guardiola so far at City, and winning it would further cement his credentials as one of the best managers in the business. As for Tuchel, he knows the pain of losing a UCL final after seeing Bayern Munich beat his PSG side last season and he will be desperate to avoid a similar fate on Saturday.

How to watch UCL final live? Man City vs Chelsea live stream details

In India, the UCL final between Man City and Chelsea will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Champions League final live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

