Manchester United agree £60 million deal with Chelsea for Mason Mount transfer: Reports

Manchester United is on the brink to make their first signing this summer, as they have agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. The English midfielder is expected to join the Red Devils in a deal worth £60 million as per multiple reports. United finished third in the Premier League last season behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

3 things you need to know

Mason Mount will be Manchester United's first summer signing

Chelsea has been on a massive player-selling spree

They also got rid of the likes of N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy

Manchester United agree deal to Sign Mason Mount from Chelsea: Reports

The 24-year-old will now fine-tune all the contract details and will also have to finalise personal terms. As per Fabrizio Romano, he will pen a five-year deal with the club and will undergo medical as per the procedure.

Read More: Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

United had a third bid rejected by the Blues and was said to be in search of an alternative. But now a consensus has been reached and an announcement could be expected in the coming days.

BREAKING: Manchester United agree £60m package deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea — it’s done, here we go! 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Personal terms agreed weeks ago and face to face talks between clubs made it clear: the agreement is done.



Mount becomes Utd player — they NEVER left the race. pic.twitter.com/tusESsyp2x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

Mount's current Chelsea contract only has one year left and negotiations for a new deal broke down already. The West London giants have lined up a number of player sales and Mount is the latest to join the ranks.

Mount's attributes would be a major boost for Erik ten Hag, who has been searching for a midfield upgrade. United had an encouraging last season as they won the Carabao Cup and had a third-place finish in the English top flight.

Read More: Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

They were also in the final of the FA Cup, but Manchester City proved to be the better team. The Premier League giants will now be in the transfer market for a goalkeeper and striker as things stand.