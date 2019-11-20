Manchester United And Arsenal Have Sent Their Scouts To South America

Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring young South American players playing in the Tenerife Tournament in Gran Canaria. The competition involves under-23 sides from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile and the USA. It is understood that the platform will act as a warm-up for the 2020 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Arsenal target Reinier Jesus

According to the reports in England, Manchester United and Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch out for exceptional talents in the tournament. Brazilian youngster Reinier Jesus is a great talent and Arsenal are reportedly keen to rope in the player to the Emirates. It was also reported that the Arsenal management have already met with the attacking midfielder's father in a bid to convince him for a move away from Flamengo. One of Arsenal’s recent signings, Gabriel Martinelli, was also in action at the tournament. The 18-year-old has been impressive since joining the club. He has scored seven goals in nine appearances including a brace against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

SOB A BATUTA DO 10!



Reinier marcou dois gols e deu a assistência para João Peglow fazer o da vitória! Boa, garoto! ⚽️🔟 #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/sXFXa18pgz — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 23, 2019

United, on the other hand, had a not-so-good stint with South American players. They have signed many Brazilian players, but most of them have failed to live up to expectations at the Old Trafford. The club had signed Fred from Brazil. However, the club is reportedly confident of securing some of the best talents from South America. They have shown interest in some of the young prospects from Argentina, Chile and the USA.

Garotada premiada! Além do título, Matheus Donelli, Gabriel Verón e Kaio Jorge também levaram para casa troféus individuais. Parabéns!



Fotos: Alexandre Loureiro / CBF#JogaBola #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/3XnpaDjk6E — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 18, 2019

