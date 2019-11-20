The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester United And Arsenal Have Sent Their Scouts To South America

Football News

Manchester United and Arsenal have sent their scouts to South America to keep a tab on exceptional talents during the Tenerife Tournament in Gran Canaria

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring young South American players playing in the Tenerife Tournament in Gran Canaria. The competition involves under-23 sides from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile and the USA. It is understood that the platform will act as a warm-up for the 2020 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho To Tottenham Almost Done, Agreement In Final Stages: Report 

Arsenal target Reinier Jesus

According to the reports in England, Manchester United and Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch out for exceptional talents in the tournament. Brazilian youngster Reinier Jesus is a great talent and Arsenal are reportedly keen to rope in the player to the Emirates. It was also reported that the Arsenal management have already met with the attacking midfielder's father in a bid to convince him for a move away from Flamengo. One of Arsenal’s recent signings, Gabriel Martinelli, was also in action at the tournament. The 18-year-old has been impressive since joining the club. He has scored seven goals in nine appearances including a brace against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur 'one Year Too Late' To Rope In Julian Nagelsmann As Manager

Also Read | India Vs Oman: Was Muhsen Al-Ghassani's Winning Goal Offside? Twitter Reactions

United, on the other hand, had a not-so-good stint with South American players. They have signed many Brazilian players, but most of them have failed to live up to expectations at the Old Trafford. The club had signed Fred from Brazil. However, the club is reportedly confident of securing some of the best talents from South America. They have shown interest in some of the young prospects from Argentina, Chile and the USA.

Also Read | Man City's Former Midfielder Yaya Toure Names Nemanja Matic As His Toughest Opponent

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG