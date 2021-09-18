Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Certain Ronaldo Will 'score More Goals'

The game in Bern was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 177th appearance in the UEFA Champions League, drawing him level with former team-mate Iker Casillas for the most number of appearances in the elite competition. He will have the opportunity to go out on top on his own if he is involved in the game against Villarreal by the end of this month. Meanwhile, Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certain that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will keep showing his world-class ability in front of goal.

“Yes, you know, it’s about his longevity and sustainability and his professionalism and his quality,” Ole told Manutd.com. “He scored again and I’m sure he’ll score more goals for us.”

Ronaldo made a fairy-tale start to his return to United, scoring three goals in two matches played so far. On Tuesday, Ronaldo made his UEFA Champions League return with United since 2009 and opened the score for them in just 13 minutes against Young Boys. However, Ronaldo’s goal against Young Boys was just a consolation effort with the Young Boys vs Man United match ending in a 1-2 defeat for the Red Devils after they were reduced to 10-men in the 35th minute with Aaron Wan-Bissaka receiving his marching orders for a rough tackle.

Ronaldo concentrating on the next game after UCL Group Stage loss

Manchester United's defeat to Young Boys was the biggest upset of the week in the Champions League 2021 season. The Red Devils had come into the match after a fabulous performance against Newcastle in Premier League which also marked Cristiano Ronaldo's debut match. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to carry on the momentum and lost the match after conceding a goal in the dying minutes of the game. However, after the match, Ronaldo was in no mood for any individual records as after the match he took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment over the loss and said:

Wasn't the result we wanted, but now it’s time to recover well and focus on the next game!

Apart from the above-mentioned record, Ronaldo is also the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer with 135 goals. He also holds the record for the most knockout-round goals, with a total of 67 outside of the group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score in three Champions League finals, the only player to score in all six games of the Champions League Group Stage, and the only player to score in 11 straight Champions League games.

