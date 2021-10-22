Manchester United Boss Says Alex Ferguson's Documentary Inspired Comeback Vs Atalanta

Manchester United delivered one of the most scintillating comebacks against Atalanta in their UEFA Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Serie A outfit 3-2. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo helped the Red Devils win the match.

Ahead of this weekend's fixture against arch-rivals Liverpool, Solskjaer referenced Sir Alex Ferguson's documentary to explain how that belief of 'never giving in' inspired them to make the comeback.

Manchester United boss explains inspiration behind comeback

While speaking at his pre-Liverpool press conference, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "It's something that we have done plenty of times here at the club, it's in our DNA, it's never give in. Sir Alex's documentary, that's what our fans expect from us, to give everything you have, give your best all of the time and when you do that with the quality of the players you have here you can win and lose games, but come out of it having given everything and know that's a team out there."

Speaking of the comeback against Atalanta, Solskjaer said, "I saw a team in the first half giving everything, we needed half time against Atalanta to push that belief a little bit more and keep believing what we're doing and hopefully, it's the end of a bad period for us. Teams always go through bad spells. Good teams come together and if that was the start of something big, that's what we hope and the focus and determination of the lads have been really good since a bad performance against Leicester." The Red Devils lost 4-2 to the Foxes last weekend in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Manchester United set to face Liverpool this weekend

Manchester United are all set to face arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend in the Premier League on Sunday. The match is scheduled to kick off live at 9:00 PM IST on October 24. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will hope to continue their positive momentum this weekend, and a win against their nemesis would boost their morale for the upcoming games.