Manchester United Fans Demand Ole's Sacking After Club's Poor Show Against Leicester City

Fans are demanding Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be sacked from his position as manager after the club lost 4-2 against Leicester City on Oct 16.

Manchester United are on the wrong side of a streak, having not picked up a win in their last three Premier League games. Their latest loss to Leicester City was probably the worst as they got drubbed 4-2 by the Foxes. A video on social media has recently gone viral showing the United team failing to apply pressure on Leicester as they controlled possession and worked their way into the United penalty area. Several fans have asked for the Red Devils' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked from his position as manager. 

In the video, with the scores at 1-1, Leciester holds possession and United apply a halfhearted press but the Foxes manage to work the ball well and get it into the opposition's penalty area but luckily for United it did not lead to a goal. However, it showed where Ole's team were lagging as his forward and midfield line were unable to press properly.

Fans ask for 'change in manager'

Several fans have asked for a change in manager, blaming Solskjaer for the poor play from the team. Some fans saying that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'lost the dressing room' while others were defending Cristiano Ronaldo for not pressing saying that why would he press by himself if the rest of the players are just standing around. Take a look at some of the comments:

A very tough set of fixtures lie ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team as they will face Atalanta in the Champions League on October 21, followed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs on October 24 and 30 respectively. Man U will then face Atalanta, followed by a visit from Manchester City on November 6. 

The Red Devils definitely have their work cut out for them and will need to change things if they want to challenge for the Premier League title. Speaking about the tough fixtures that the team has up ahead, United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports, "Oh, we know what's coming. Having struggled against half decent teams, they're now going to play against some of the best teams in the world. Next Sunday, they're going to play Liverpool and then they have to play Man City the week after."

