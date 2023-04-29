Manchester United Handed Major Jolt As Harry Kane Takes Contract Stance: Reports

Manchester United could receive a severe jolt in their pursuit of Harry Kane as the forward reportedly is ready to honor the remainder of his Tottenham Hotspur contract. The North Londoners came back from two-goal down to play out a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their last game in the Premier League. Kane's existing deal is scheduled to expire in 2024.

Manchester United has done exceptionally well under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, who took over the mantle last summer. The Dutch has already led United to their first trophy when the Red Devils defeated Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup, while they are also seemingly in a good position to secure a place in the top four.

Harry Kane to run down remainder of Tottenham Hotspur contract-reports

United have been looking for options to lead their strike force next season, and Kane has reportedly emerged as a potential target. The 29-year-old has undeniably been one of the best strikers in world football in recent memory and has been banging goal after goal on regular occasions.

But as per a report in the Telegraph, the English international could run down his current Tottenham contract, which will set him up as a free player in the summer of 2024. The Red Devils are unlikely to wait for the player for another season and could prioritize other targets over him.

United supporters were singing “Harry Kane … we’ll see you in June" at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during their match against Spurs, and Kane later admitted he remains totally focused on his side. “I heard what they were saying.

“But I’m just focused on this team and trying to finish [the season] strongly."

He went on to add, “I thought the fans were amazing. “They really helped us in that second half. That’s the character and fight we have to show between now and the end of the season and it was good to hear the stadium rocking.”

It remains to be seen how his future unfolds. But there won't be a deficiency of suitors when the transfer window opens next summer.