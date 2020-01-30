Manchester United Handed Rakitic Boost As Barcelona Open To Transfer Before Deadline

Manchester United has been handed a transfer boost as Barcelona is open to selling Ivan Rakitic before the January transfer window deadline. According to reports, Solskjaer has been eyeing the attacking midfielder for quite some time and the transfer boost could help the club bolster its midfield options.

Rakitic keen on staying at Camp Nou

According to reports, the 31-year-old Croatia midfielder is keen on staying at Camp Nou. However, Barcelona is of the opinion that Rakitic would change his decision if a substantial offer is tabled in front of him. The midfielder has scored a total of 39 goals and has provided 39 assists in 290 matches for the La Liga giants.

With Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes completing his move to Old Trafford, the arrival of Ivan Rakitic will considerably improve United's midfield as Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are out injured. Rakitic's contract will run out in the year 2021 but will be allowed to leave Barcelona if a club bids a fee of around 17 million pounds.

According to reports, Manchester United could face stiff competition from the likes of Sevilla and Juventus etc. Although, reports suggest that Juventus will attempt to sign Rakitic if they can sell Emre Can to free up their wage bill.

Read: China's Women's Football Team Quarantine 'pre-planned': AFC

Read: Egyptian FA Register What Is Believed To Be World's Oldest Professional Footballer

Bruno Fernandes is a Red Devil

Manchester United finally announced the signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on January 29. The Portuguese club revealed the details of the transfer contract. The deal includes several bonuses apart from the initial fee.

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Sporting have published the details of the Bruno Fernandes to #MUFC deal:



• €55m initial fee

• €5m after a number of appearances

• €5m for CL qualification

• €15m for individual objectives

• 10% of profit from future sale pic.twitter.com/GLtJwICMo8 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 29, 2020

According to the details divulged by Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes’ initial fee amounts to €55 million. It also includes several bonuses if certain conditions are fulfilled. The first bonus amounts to €5 million if the midfielder makes a certain number of appearances for the Red Devils. Sporting Lisbon would receive an additional €5 million in bonus if Manchester United manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Read: Scotland's Rangers Sign Bala Devi- First Indian Woman To Play Professional Football Abroad

Read: India Footballer Jhingan Working On His First Book

(with inputs from agencies)