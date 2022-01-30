Manchester United Issues Statement After Shocking Sexual Abuse Claims Against Greenwood

Hours after Mason Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson accused the Manchester United star forward of sexually assaulting her and subjecting her to domestic abuse, the club has issued a statement where it asserted that they do not condone violence of any kind.

Robson posted some shocking images on her social media handle on Sunday that has sent shockwaves in the sporting world. With responsibility falling on the Red Devils to take stern action against their 20-year old star if he is indeed found guilty, the club has issued a statement.

Manchester United issues statement after allegations against Greenwood

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, Manchester United acknowledged the shocking images that were posted on social media in relation to the allegations made against their star Mason Greenwood. The statement read, "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Considering the Red Devils' reputation as one of the biggest clubs in the world, it is expected that they will take action against their 20-year old star forward if he is found guilty of these allegations. The Greater Manchester Police and the club will now collaborate to probe the claims made by Harriet Robson.

Similarly, the Greater Manchester Police also acknowledged the claims and released a statement, highlighting that they have started their investigation. "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and video circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," read their statement.

Harriet Robson posts distressing images on social media

Taking to her official Instagram account, Harriet Robson had put up a post as per which she can be seen having suffered serious injuries. The social media influencer has accused her boyfriend Mason Greenwood of sexually assaulting her.

In the images that are going viral on social media, one can see her lip bleeding badly and her having several bruises to her face, body and thighs. While her post on social media has been deleted now, she had captioned it: "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me." Her direct claims against the 20-year old Manchester United star will require an urgent and detailed investigation by the Greater Manchester Police considering the sensitivity of the issue.