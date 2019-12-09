Manchester United Star Patrice Evra Embraces Indian Culture With Epic Bhangra Dance

Former Manchester United defender - Patrice Evra - has been entertaining fans all over the globe with some interesting videos on his Instagram page. The Frenchman uploads a comedy clip on a regular basis every Monday in which he is seen performing various skits. This Monday, Patrice Evra opted to pay tribute to Bollywood with some interesting dance moves.

Patrice Evra takes a cheeky dig at club captain - Ryan Giggs

You will never be able to look this goooood in my Russian hat 😂😂😂 happy birthday Giggsy old man 🙂🎉🎁🎊 pic.twitter.com/ImEh7qN1HR — Patrice Evra (@Evra) November 29, 2019

Patrice Evra goes nuts; does the Bhangra in his weekly post on Instagram

Manchester United legend - Patrice Evra - uploaded an interesting video on his Instagram page where he was seen wearing a typical Indian sherwani. The former Manchester United captain then went on to break into a traditional North Indian dance - the Bhangra. Trust us, it is so hilarious, it has to be seen to be believed.

The veteran left-back, who played 379 matches and scored 10 goals for Manchester United, is known for his whacky videos and skits in which he can be seen doing crazy acts. Honestly, we love what Patrice Evra is doing, so go check his social media handles ASAP!

Manchester United legends - Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra - share humorous banter

Happy birthday old man @rioferdy5. This was the most beautiful photo of you that I could find 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RbfCFhO6cN — Patrice Evra (@Evra) November 7, 2019

