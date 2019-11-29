The Debate
The Debate
Manchester United Player Ratings After A Disappointing 1-2 Loss Against Astana

Football News

A young Manchester United side fell to a 1-2 loss against Astana FC in Kazakhstan on Thursday evening. Here are the player ratings for the Europa League game

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

A young but determined Manchester United side succumbed to a strong Astana FC side on Thursday evening in Kazakhstan in the UEFA Europa League. A goal from Shumko and a Di'Shon Bernard own goal condemned Manchester United to their first defeat in the UEFA Europa League this season. Ahead of the match, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer included four new Red Devils academy graduates in the senior team starting line-up for the very first time, in their respective careers. Despite the loss, one positive that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take back to England was that England midfielder Jesse Lingard finally got on the scoresheet since Arsenal away in January.

Manchester United are expected to make the next round in the ongoing Europa League. Here are the player ratings from the Astana FC vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match on Thursday.

Europa League: Jesse Lingard finally finds his shooting boots for Manchester United

Europa League: Astana vs Manchester United player ratings

Astana FC

Goalkeeper
Eric - 6/10

Defenders
Rukavina - 5/10
Postnikov - 6/10
Logvinenko - 6/10
Shomko - 7/10

Midfielders
Beisebekov - 6/10
Pertsukh - 5/10
Mayewski - 6/10
Rotariu - 6/10

Forwards
Tomasov - 5/10
Khizhnichenko - 6/10

Manchester United

Goalkeeper
Grant - 5/10

Defenders
Laird - 6/10
Bernard​ - 6/10
Tuanzebe - 5/10
Shaw - 6/10

Midfielders
Garner - 6/10
Levitt - 6/10
Chong - 4/10
Lingard - 7/10
Gomes - 6/10

Forward
Greenwood​ - 5/10
 

Manchester United blood young bunch of Red Devils

 

Published:
COMMENT
