Manchester United Players Baffled After Ole Gives Them A Week Off After Derby Loss: Report

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flew back to Norway on Tuesday after a devasting 2-0 derby defeat against Manchester City on Saturday. The Norwegian also reportedly gave his players and staff the week off, much to their surprise, considering the crisis the club is going through. The Red Devils coach has been under massive pressure as the team has suffered back-to-back defeats against arch-rivals Liverpool and City at home.

Man Utd were humiliated against the Reds, who scored five first-half goals in a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford. As a result of back-to-back disappointing performances, Ole's side have dropped to sixth place in the Premier League standings with 17 points, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United players and staff are baffled

Although several Manchester United squad players are away on international duty, there are still several players available to train this week. Hence, according to the Daily Mail, several of the players that are available for training at Carrington were baffled to hear the news that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone back home in a time of a crisis such as this. The report added that the Norwegian was seen at Manchester airport with his wife Silje and their sons Noah and Elijah before travelling to their hometown of Kristiansund.

Solskjær pictured at Manchester airport before flying away for a short holiday #mulive [@TheSunFootball] pic.twitter.com/KmNomrNJfm — utdreport (@utdreport) November 8, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked by Man Utd board

According to another report by the Daily Mail, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at Manchester United could come to an end soon as the board are giving 'serious consideration' to sack the Norwegian. It was just earlier this season when the board had reportedly backed the 48-year old to continue until the end of the season, but with performances not improving, they may decide to axe him earlier.

As per the same report, 'doubts are growing' in the squad as several players have expressed concern regarding the precarious state of the club. For example, Bruno Fernandes has expressed concern regarding the club's 'lack of direction.' Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is also reportedly 'alarmed' by the standards Man Utd have fallen to since he left the club 12 years ago.

Manchester United players not on international duty

Goalkeepers: Lee Grant, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Amad Diallo, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho