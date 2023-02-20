Manchester United Set To Sell Rashford For A Mammoth Price To Potential Interests: Reports

Manchester United is expected to put a hefty price tag on Marcus Rashford who has been in sublime form, according to reports. It is suggested United would be looking for a sum to the tune of £120 million if they are forced to sell the 25-year-old. The Red Devils recently triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract to protect his value but there will be interest in the summer once the transfer window opens.

Manchester United decides Marcus Rashford's price

Marcus Rashford has revitalised himself as he has emerged as the main threat for Manchester United this campaign. He has been involved in an astonishing 30 goals so far in all competitions and the onus will be on him again when United hosts a jubilant Leicester City in the Premier League.

Talks regarding a new contract have been held but both the club and his entourage are yet to reach a consensus and interested parties could take advantage of the current situation. According to reports, both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are taking stock of the latest development.

United manager Erik ten Hag insisted the Premier League giants are trying their best to extend Rashford's contract. "Of course it’s a priority. We are working on that. Just sit, wait, but in the background we work hard. When he is happy, it gives him energy, and that gives him a positive mood, and then the goals will come. He has such great skills. On the first day I met him, I said: ‘I want to see you smile, I want to see your teeth’. He is in a happy place."

Rashford was again on target against Barcelona in the Europa League encounter and his ravishing form has alerted clubs around the globe. With a potential takeover of the club in the offing, the new owners could inject more money to keep United's most prized asset. Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani are among the interested persons to have expressed their interest in submitting a bid for the Red Devils.

Should Rashford decide to renew his stay at Old Trafford, he could reportedly pocket a hefty £300,000 per week.