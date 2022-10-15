Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Charged With 'attempted Rape & Assault'

Star Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged on three separate counts, the Crown Prosecution Service revealed via a statement on Saturday. The 21-year-old, who is due to appear at the Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday, was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. This massive development came only a few hours after the England international was arrested on the suspicion of a bail breach.

Mason Greenwood charged on three counts

Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, confirmed on Saturday that the Greater Manchester Police had been given the authorisation to charge Mason Greenwood with 'attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.' Potter's statement read,

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three counts relate to the same complainant.

Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police. The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on Monday 17 October at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court.

The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."

Greenwood faced severe consequences following rape allegations

A few hours after the shocking allegations surfaced online against Mason Greenwood in January, Premier League giants Manchester United suspended him. A statement from the Red Devils read, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with or play for, the club until further notice."

The ramifications for the 21-year-old just did not end there as he also lost his sponsorship deal with Nike. "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation. Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," read a statement from the company.