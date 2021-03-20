Manchester United TeamViewer Deal: How Much Money Will The PL Giants Get?

Manchester United have announced the signing of global technology company TeamViewer as their principal shirt sponsor. The Germany based company will take over from Chevrolet and will be present on all matchday kits for the Red Devils from the 2021/22 season. The Manchester United TeamViewer deal is a major piece of business conducted by chairman Ed Woodward, considering the ongoing cash-crunch amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

How much money will Man United get from Teamviewer?

According to The Athletic, the Manchester United Teamviewer deal will equate to Barcelona’s reported 55 million euros (£47 million) per season deal with Rakuten, making the Manchester United Teamviewer money agreement the biggest shirt-only one in the Premier League. The deal will run for a five-year period, making the deal worth a whopping £235 million. The Manchester United TeamViewer kit will make the German tech-company the sixth principal shirt sponsor in the Red Devils' history, following deals with Sharp, Vodafone, AIG, Aon and Chevrolet. Manchester United are also in the process of agreeing on a new sponsorship deal for their training kit, with their eight-year deal with American insurance giant Aon near its end.

The Manchester United TeamViewer money will be a major boost to the club and could help the club splurge in the summer transfer market, despite the Manchester United net worth standing at an estimated $4.7 billion as per multiple media reports, even though this number is unverified and might not be 100% accurate.

The Manchester United TeamViewer kit sponsorship gives the Red Devils' a much stronger footing, especially in times where cash reserves are strained due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic. The current deal with Chevrolet had been due to expire in December but a short extension was reached until the end of the current season. The deal bags the Red Devils £64 million per season. According to The Athletic, the TeamViewer logo is blue and white but will be modified to plain white on Manchester United kits.

Rate the club's new shirt sponsor TeamViewer out of 10 below ðŸ‘‡ðŸ”´ pic.twitter.com/mfzerniPRg — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 19, 2021

In a statement released by the club, Richard Arnold, Managing Director, Manchester United, said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies. The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses". TeamViewer chief executive Oliver Steil said: "With Manchester United and TeamViewer, two global winning teams join forces: Together as Team United we can bring the fan experience in the legendary Theatre of Dreams to a new level. We are extremely proud Manchester United picked us as a partner in their ongoing technology journey".

(Image Courtesy: Man United Twitter)