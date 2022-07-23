Manchester United are all set to lock horns against Aston Villa in their preseason-friendly match on Saturday. The match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The Red Devils will be high on confidence courtesy of their back-to-back wins in their last three preseason friendlies. Aston Villa too will come into the game on the back of three wins in their ongoing preseason tour.

Where is the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match taking place?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match is taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

When is the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match taking place?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match will start at 7:45 PM local time (3:15 PM in India) on July 23, Saturday.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live broadcast of the preseason friendly between Manchester United and Aston Villa in India. The MUTV app and website will, however, carry the live streaming of the match. The live streaming will also be available on VillaTV. The United vs. Villa game is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. IST in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be live streamed on MUTV and Villa TV apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the UK. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. in the UK.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match in the US?

In the United States of America, the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be live streamed on MUTV and VillaTV apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the US. The match is slated to begin at 5:45 a.m. in the US.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match in Australia?

The preseason friendly between Manchester United and Aston Villa will not be available on any TV channel in Australia. However, the live streaming of the match will be available on MUTV and VillaTV apps and websites. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. in Australia.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineups

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho

Aston Villa predicted starting lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

Image: Twitter/ManchesterUnited/AstonVilla