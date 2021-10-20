Manchester United Vs Atalanta Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Match In India, US And UK?

In a must-win match for both the teams, Manchester United will take on Italian club Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 21 at Old Trafford in Manchester. United have been on a poor run of form after losing two games back to back in the Premier League. Atalanta are currently top of Group F having won one and drawn the game. Both teams would like to get a win now as it would help them solidify a spot for the knockout stages.

Below, take a look at the Manchester United vs Atalanta Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

Manchester United vs Atalanta Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without Anthony Martial but is boosted by the return of Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, and Edison Cavani.

Gian Piero Gasperini will be without a host of important players including Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer and Berat Djimsiti.

How to watch the MUN vs ATN UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Manchester United vs Atalanta clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Manchester United vs Atalanta live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Manchester United vs Atalanta match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 21 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Manchester United vs Atalanta Live Streaming in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Manchester United vs Atalanta Live Streaming UEFA Champions League match in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Manchester United vs Atalanta match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch the MUN vs ATN UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Manchester United vs Atalanta match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, October 20 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Image: @ManUtd/@Atalanta_BC/Twitter