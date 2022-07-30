Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Pre-season Friendly LIVE?

Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to clash against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly match at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway on Saturday night. This will be the second-last friendly game for United, before they begin their Premier League 2022-23 campaign on August 6, with their home game against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is yet to play a match for United in their ongoing pre-season, has not travelled to Norway but has recently revealed on social media that he will play the team’s last friendly game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Manchester United head into the game after drawing their friendly match against Aston Villa by 2-2, which ended their winning streak in the pre-season tour 2022. United started their pre-season tour by earning a 4-0 win against Liverpool, before defeating Melbourne Victory 1-4 and Crystal Palace 3-1. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid face United on the back of a 0-4 win against Numancia in their previous match.

After the United game on Saturday, Atletico will face Cadiz and Juventus in their next two friendly matches, before the LaLiga 2022-23 season kicks off on August 15. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming, live telecast and more interesting details about the match.

Where is the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match being played?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly is scheduled to be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

When will the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match begin?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly is scheduled to begin at 5.15 p.m. IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately for football fans in India, the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match in India?

Football fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match on the MUTV app and MUTV.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match: Predicted lineups

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Atletico Madrid predicted starting lineup: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Raul Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Thomas Lemar, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann

(Image: @manchesterunited/@atleticodemadrid/Instagram)