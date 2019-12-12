Manchester United Vs AZ Alkmaar Live Streaming Details, Squad News

Manchester United are on cloud nine at present after back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the English Premier League. All of a sudden, the pressure has eased on the shoulders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to have gained back the trust of the United. Manchester United are currently at the summit of Group L with a one-point lead over Thursday night's Europa League opponents - AZ Alkmaar. The winner of the clash between Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar will top Group L and make it to the next round of this year's Europa League. Manchester United coach Solskjaer will be expected to give some much-needed game time to Academy products — Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood. Here is our take on both the teams along with live streaming details of the Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League match on Thursday evening.

AZ Alkmaar players practice at the 'Theatre of Dreams'

Europa League: Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar live streaming details

The Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar game will kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on December 12, 2019. Indian football fans can watch the Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar match live on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night. Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar match will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Solskjaer confirms Jesse Lingard picked up a knock against Manchester City

Ole confirms @JesseLingard is absent from this morning's training session due to a knock he sustained in Saturday's game v Man City.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/mCk3YOBWm5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2019

