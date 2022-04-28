Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League In India, US, UK?

Manchester United are all set to host Chelsea in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with the game scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on April 29. While the Blues' position in the top four seems comfortable at this point, the same cannot be said for the Red Devils, who trail fourth-placed Arsenal by six points, having played a game more.

With Ralf Rangnick's side in desperate need of points at this stage of the campaign, this match promises to be an exciting clash between two of the top sides of England's top flight. Ahead of what promises to be an end-to-end game, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Manchester United vs Chelsea live streaming details.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

💭 "He is a top mentality player."



Ralf has praised @AnthonyElanga's mindset and backed him to take his game to the next level 🧠📈#MUFC | #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Thursday, April 28.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Thursday, April 28.

A big goal from the birthday boy in #MunChe! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/lMH1q852hK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2022

Premier League points table update: Chelsea in third

After 32 games, Chelsea are currently in third place with 65 points, seven clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, having played a game less. On the other hand, Manchester United are in a spot of bother as they are currently in sixth place with 54 points, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game more. Hence, even if the Red Devils were to defeat the Blues, they may not be able to qualify in the top four if the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham continue to get positive results.