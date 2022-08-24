Manchester United Vs Liverpool: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why He Benched Cristiano Ronaldo

In one of the biggest games in Premier League history featuring Manchester United and Liverpool, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag made a bold decision by benching five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Considering the calibre of the Portuguese international and the history of one of the fiercest and most iconic rivalries, it was a shock to see the Dutchman not having started the 37-year-old.

But Ten Hag's decision seemed to pay off as his team went on to win 2-1 to end their dismal run of two consecutive defeats. Manchester United began their season with a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton before suffering a humiliating 4-0 loss against Brentford. Following the conclusion of the match, the former Ajax manager explained his decision to bench Ronaldo by stating that they had a 'game plan' and he went with the 'best approach' to achieve that.

Why was Cristiano Ronaldo benched?

It is pertinent to note that Ronaldo was not the only star player who did not start the game against Liverpool as club captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred all were named on the bench.

While speaking to reporters after the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash, Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag said, "We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a game-plan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today," explained Ten Hag after the 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool. While these players did not start the game against the Reds, Ten Hag did suggest that they could feature on Saturday against Southampton. "We do it every game, so, today we picked those players but on Saturday (at Southampton), it can be different."

"I think he can," the coach replied when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo can adjust to his system. He went on to justify his statement by adding, "In his whole career, he, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems. He always performed, so, why he can't do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough."