Manchester United and Liverpool are all set to begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly match on Tuesday, in Bangkok, Thailand. The match will begin the new era for United, under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will look to make the most and get in shape before the Premier League 2022-23 season officially begins with the first matchday on August 6.

Both teams had contrasting Premier League 2021-22 seasons, as Liverpool finished second in the points table with 92 points. At the same time, had dismal performance throughout the season, and ended at the sixth position with 58 points, behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Having said that, here’s a look at where to watch the pre-season friendly match between United and Liverpool.

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match being played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match begin?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match is scheduled to begin at 8 PM local time and at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool match in India?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels will telecast the match live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match will be available on live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website and Jio TV.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool match in UK?

Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match can watched on the MUTV app and LFCTV and LFCTV GO app.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool match in US, Canada and Australia?

Manchester United vs Liverpool club friendly match can only be watched on the MUTV app and LFCTV and LFCTV GO app in US, Canada and Australia.

Manchester United squad for their preseason tour-

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Liverpool squad for their preseason tour-

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders: Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards: Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark

(Image: @manchesterunited/@liverpoolfc/Instagram)