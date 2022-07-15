Under new manager Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United continues their preparation for the forthcoming season with a pre-season friendly against Australian team Melbourne Victory on Friday. The Red Devils have visited Australia on three occasions, which included a match against the Socceroos in Melbourne in 1999, a 2013 exhibition contest versus the A-League All Stars in Sydney and the Leeds match in Perth three years ago.

Coming into the Australian leg of their pre-season campaign, United defeated Liverpool 4-0 to win the Bangkok Century Cup 2022 in Thailand. Ten Hag is likely to shuffle his pack from the side that took to the field against Liverpool. Melbourne Victory has just signed former Manchester United midfielder Luis Nani and the Australian team will be looking to provide a good fight to the opposition. Let's take a look at where to catch Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory live streaming and other online details.

Where is the Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory pre-season friendly match being played?

The Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory pre-season friendly match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

When will the Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory pre-season friendly match begin?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match is scheduled to begin at 8 PM local time and at 3:35 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory match in India?

For Manchester United fans in India, the match will not be televised in the country. However, if you are still wondering about Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory watch online details the action is available on Manchester United’s Official App MUTV.

Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory live streaming: Where to watch the match in UK

Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory pre-season friendly match can be watched on the MUTV app.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory match in Australia and US?

In Australia and US, the Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory club-friendly match can only be watched on the MUTV app. In Australia, match will be available on Channel 10 as well.

Manchester United squad for their preseason tour-

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial