Manchester United Vs Newcastle Highlights: Man Utd Beat Newcastle Utd To Lift Carabao Cup

Image: AP
Casemiro and Marcus Rashford on target as United's six-year silverware drought is over; Full time- Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United.
Bruno Fernandes feeds off a brilliant through ball to Rashford but Kieran Trippier cut it off.
Manchester United is letting Newcastle take all the pressure as they are having an easy afternoon as it seems.
Newcastle trying to find inroads but United defence remains calm
Second half resumes as Newcastle search to reduce the deficit. Wan-Bissaka comes in place of Dalot for United.
With goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, Manchester United edging towards their first trophy
United is cruising full of confidence as the Magpies seem to be struggling
Wout Weghorst does brilliantly as he passes the ball to Rashford whose shot got deflected off Sven Botman as a hapless Loris Karius didn't have the chance.
Casemiro headed in from a brilliant Luke Shaw free kick as the Red Devils take the lead.
Both teams are playing some crisp passing football and Newcastle will particularly be encouraged by their effort so far.
Allan Saint-Maximin seems to be in the mood as Diogo Dalot is having a tough time.
Manchester United gets the ball rolling in the Carabao Cup final.
Newcastle United starting lineup: Karius(GK), Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Manchester United starting lineup: De Gea(GK), Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Antony, shaw, Weghorst
Indian fans will be able to watch the match live on the Fancode app and website.