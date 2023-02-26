Last Updated:

Manchester United Vs Newcastle Highlights: Man Utd Beat Newcastle Utd To Lift Carabao Cup

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been pretty consistent and the much-coveted silverware will be now up for grabs. Follow republicworld.com for all the live updates.

Anirban Sarkar
Manchester United vs Newcastle United

00:06 IST, February 27th 2023
Manchester United lift carabao Cup with goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford; Full time- Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United

Casemiro and Marcus Rashford on target as United's six-year silverware drought is over; Full time- Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United.

 

23:56 IST, February 26th 2023
Newcastle survive a scare; 78 MIN

Bruno Fernandes feeds off a brilliant through ball to Rashford but Kieran Trippier cut it off.

23:39 IST, February 26th 2023
Manchester United soaking up all the pressure; 70 MIN

Manchester United is letting Newcastle take all the pressure as they are having an easy afternoon as it seems.

23:30 IST, February 26th 2023
Newcastle pushing for a goal but United defence looks solid; 60 MIN

Newcastle trying to find inroads but United defence remains calm

23:09 IST, February 26th 2023
Second half resumes; 46MIN

Second half resumes as Newcastle search to reduce the deficit. Wan-Bissaka comes in place of Dalot for United.

22:55 IST, February 26th 2023
United lead 2-0 at the break; 45 MIN

With goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, Manchester United edging towards their first trophy

22:55 IST, February 26th 2023
Manchester United is gliding in full steam; 40 MIN

United is cruising full of confidence as the Magpies seem to be struggling

22:46 IST, February 26th 2023
Marcus Rashford adds a second; 39 MIN

Wout Weghorst does brilliantly as he passes the ball to Rashford whose shot got deflected off Sven Botman as a hapless Loris Karius didn't have the chance.

22:40 IST, February 26th 2023
Manchester United take the lead; 33 MIN

Casemiro headed in from a brilliant Luke Shaw free kick as the Red Devils take the lead.

22:26 IST, February 26th 2023
Both the teams pushing for an early goal; 20 MIN

Both teams are playing some crisp passing football and Newcastle will particularly be encouraged by their effort so far.

22:15 IST, February 26th 2023
Saint-Maximin firing up with some brilliant runs; 9 MIN

Allan Saint-Maximin seems to be in the mood as Diogo Dalot is having a tough time.

22:03 IST, February 26th 2023
Manchester United vs Newcastle United kicks off

Manchester United gets the ball rolling in the Carabao Cup final.

21:10 IST, February 26th 2023
Bruno Guimaraes leading the charge for Newcastle United

Newcastle United starting lineup: Karius(GK), Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

 

21:10 IST, February 26th 2023
Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United

Manchester United starting lineup: De Gea(GK), Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Antony, shaw, Weghorst

 

21:10 IST, February 26th 2023
Where to watch the match in India?

Indian fans will be able to watch the match live on the Fancode app and website.

