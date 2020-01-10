Manchester United Vs Norwich City Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Manchester United take on Norwich City on Matchday 22 in the English Premier League. They are looking to get their 2019-20 campaign back on track. Pressure will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they will be expected to bag all three points at Old Trafford. Here is our take on both teams along with the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Norwich City match on Saturday, January 11, 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers update ahead of Norwich City game

“We've had Carabao Cup games, FA Cup games, and they will be coming up as well,” says Ole.



“Now we're just ready and focused to play Norwich.”#MUFC #MUNNOR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2020

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still be at the wheel after this weekend's game?

Manchester United have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Norwich (D1 L1). The Canaries are currently embroiled in a relegation battle and will be desperate to bag all three points and pull off a memorable upset at the Theatre of Dreams. Solskjaer's job is on the line at the moment after the loss against Manchester City. His squad will be eager to help their beloved hold on to his post in the United dressing room. Jesse Lingard has been ruled out of the match due to illness but Harry Maguire could feature. Midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are still ruled out while Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will play for the reserve side against Newcastle United.

Manchester United vs Norwich City live streaming

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Manchester United vs Norwich City match is set to kick-off on January 11, 2019 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League game on Hotstar.

Norwich City offer some first-team training minutes to the academy graduates

🏃‍♂️ Great to see Academy products Josh Martin and @JordanThomas join the first-team for training this morning! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YRTSjlDmHi — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) January 9, 2020

